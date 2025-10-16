Monsoon fashion: 5 chic prints to try

Monsoon season brings with it a whole new vibe, and so, a new wardrobe. The rains give you the perfect excuse to experiment with styles and prints that are both practical and fashionable. From bright florals to bold geometric patterns, monsoon prints can make you look chic even when the weather's gloomy. Here are five prints to try this season.

#1 Vibrant florals for a fresh look Vibrant floral prints are a monsoon classic. They bring a splash of color to gray days, making them perfect for casual outings or even work. Look for lightweight fabrics that dry quickly, like cotton or linen blends. Pair floral tops with solid-colored bottoms to keep the focus on the print. This combo works well with both skirts and trousers, giving you versatility in styling.

#2 Bold stripes for timeless appeal Bold stripes also make for a timeless choice during monsoons. They add structure and sophistication to any outfit without being too loud. Opt for vertical stripes as they tend to elongate your silhouette, making you look taller and leaner. Striped dresses or shirts can be paired with denim or neutral-colored pants for an effortlessly chic look.

#3 Geometric patterns for modern flair Geometric patterns add a modern flair to your monsoon wardrobe. These prints are usually more abstract than floral ones, giving a contemporary edge to your look. Choose geometric designs in monochrome or contrasting colors to make the most of their visual impact. These patterns work well in both casual wear and formal attire when paired with tailored pieces.

#4 Polka dots for playful charm Polka dots bring in a playful charm, which is perfect for the lightheartedness of the monsoon season. These prints work in all sizes, from tiny dots for subtlety to large ones for bold statements. You can wear polka dot dresses or blouses with jeans or shorts depending on how casual or dressed up you want to be.