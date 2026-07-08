Incorporating different colors into your leaf tracing can also be therapeutic

5 easy leaf tracing tips to reduce stress

By Vinita Jain 01:09 pm Jul 08, 202601:09 pm

What's the story

Leaf tracing is a simple yet effective technique that can help you reduce anxiety. The practice involves tracing the outline of leaves, which can be calming and meditative. It allows you to focus on the present moment, diverting your mind from stressors. By engaging in this activity, you can find a sense of peace and relaxation. Here are five ways leaf tracing can help you manage anxiety.