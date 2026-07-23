Wholesome dishes made with lentils and greens
What's the story
African cuisine is famous for its use of lentils and leafy greens, resulting in healthy, delicious meals. These dishes are not just a staple in many African households, but also a testament to the continent's rich culinary heritage. From savory stews to hearty soups, these meals highlight the versatility of lentils and greens in creating satisfying meals. Here are five African dishes that showcase this delightful combination.
Dish 1
Moroccan lentil soup
Moroccan lentil soup is a comforting dish that combines lentils with spices such as cumin and coriander.
It usually has spinach or kale, adding a nutritional punch to the meal.
The soup is usually served with bread, making it a filling option for lunch or dinner.
Its warm flavors make it a popular choice during cooler months.
Dish 2
Ethiopian misir wot
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew famous for its rich flavor profile.
Made using red lentils and berbere spice mix, the dish is often served with injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
Leafy greens, like collard greens, are sometimes added to enhance the texture and nutrition of the dish.
The combination of spices makes misir wot both aromatic and satisfying.
Dish 3
Nigerian efo riro
Efo riro is a popular Nigerian vegetable soup that uses leafy greens such as spinach or amaranth leaves with tomatoes and peppers.
While efo riro can be made with lentils for added protein and texture, it is typically served as a standalone dish with rice or yam.
The vibrant colors and bold flavors make it an appealing option for those looking to explore African cuisine.
Dish 4
Ghanaian red red
Red red is a Ghanaian dish that consists of black-eyed peas cooked in palm oil with tomatoes and spices.
Leafy greens like kale or Swiss chard can be added to the mix for an extra layer of flavor and nutrition.
Served over rice or plantains, red red offers a hearty meal that highlights traditional West African ingredients.
Dish 5
South African chakalaka
Chakalaka is a South African vegetable relish that mixes cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and sometimes lentils for added depth of flavor.
This versatile dish can be eaten hot or cold as a side or main course, depending on preference.
Its tangy taste pairs well with other dishes at any meal table across Southern Africa.