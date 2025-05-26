Asia's hidden gems: Explore lesser-known coastlines
What's the story
Asia's lesser-known coastlines can be a source of serene beaches and breathtaking views.
If you are looking for a perfect combination of relaxation and adventure, away from the madding crowd, these hidden gems are just the thing for you.
They give you the chance to experience local cultures and nature's beauty in its purest form, promising unforgettable journeys along some of the least-explored routes.
Andaman coast
The serene Andaman coastline
The Andaman coastline in Thailand also makes for an ideal escape with its clean beaches and blue waters.
Unlike the other more famous tourist destinations, this place is still relatively untouched and offers an opportunity to experience the beauty of nature first-hand.
The route is filled with small fishing villages where you can experience local life and enjoy fresh produce from the local markets.
Quy Nhon Route
Vietnam's hidden gem: Quy Nhon
Quy Nhon is an underrated gem on Vietnam's coast, but is known for its beautiful landscapes and rich history.
This coastal route provides some scenic drives along sandy shores and lush green hillsides.
Visitors can visit ancient Cham temples or lounge around on secluded beaches sans the usual touristy hordes.
The area's seafood markets also have mouth-watering vegetarian options for those wanting to indulge in local cuisine.
East Coast Drive
Untouched beauty of Sri Lanka's east coast
Sri Lanka's east coast is one of the country's best kept secrets.
With its pristine beaches and rich marine life, this route is perfect for snorkeling in coral reefs or simply taking long walks on empty expanses of sand.
Small towns dotted along the way give an insight into the traditional Sri Lankan culture with their festivals and handicrafts.
Noto Peninsula Route
Japan's scenic Noto Peninsula
The Noto Peninsula in Japan offers a unique combination of natural beauty and cultural heritage along its rugged coastline.
Travelers can head to quaint fishing villages located between cliffs or historic sites overlooking panoramic ocean views.
The region is also famous for its traditional crafts like lacquerware, which are ideal souvenirs for visitors exploring this picturesque route.