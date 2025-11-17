Heading to Lebanon? 5 desserts you must taste

Lebanon is famous for its rich culinary heritage, especially when it comes to desserts. The country's sweets are a perfect blend of tradition and innovation, making them a must-try for any dessert lover. From the use of nuts to aromatic spices, Lebanese desserts offer a unique taste experience. Here are five Lebanese sweets that highlight the country's diverse dessert culture.

#1 Baklava: A nutty delight Baklava is a famous Middle Eastern pastry made with layers of filo dough, chopped nuts, and honey syrup. In Lebanon, baklava is usually loaded with pistachios or walnuts, giving a crunchy texture and rich flavor. The dessert is cut into diamond-shaped pieces before serving. It is normally enjoyed with Arabic coffee or tea, making it an ideal treat for any occasion.

#2 Maamoul: Traditional cookies Maamoul are traditional Lebanese cookies prepared with semolina or flour dough and filled with dates, figs, or nuts. They are usually shaped using decorative molds, which give them an intricate design. These cookies are usually served during festive occasions such as Eid and Christmas. The subtle sweetness of maamoul makes it a perfect companion with afternoon tea or coffee.

#3 Knafeh: Cheese pastry delight Knafeh is a popular dessert that has a base of shredded phyllo dough and a filling of soft cheese, topped with syrup-soaked strands of pastry. This colorful dish is usually served warm and garnished with pistachios for added crunchiness. Knafeh can be found in many variations across Lebanon but remains a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

#4 Halawet el jibn: Cheese rolls Halawet el jibn is a unique Lebanese dessert that combines cheese dough rolled around cream fillings such as rose water or orange blossom. The rolls are then dusted with powdered sugar and sometimes garnished with nuts for added texture. This sweet treat offers an interesting blend of flavors that perfectly balances sweetness with floral notes.