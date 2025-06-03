What's the story

Derived from the lemongrass plant, lemongrass oil is climbing the popularity ladder as an all-natural post-yoga relaxant.

Known for its refreshing aroma, and potential health benefits, this essential oil can further boost the calming effects of yoga practice.

Its soothing properties may help reduce stress and promote a sense of tranquility after an intense yoga session.

Here's how lemongrass oil can be part of your post-yoga routine.