Lentils v/s chickpeas: Which legume is more nutritious?

Lentils and chickpeas are two of the most popular legumes that are loved for their nutritional benefits. Both are packed with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, making them an excellent addition to a healthy diet. While they have a lot in common, they also have unique nutritional profiles that can affect dietary choices. Let's take a look at the nutrition of lentils and chickpeas.

#1 Protein content comparison Both lentils and chickpeas are high in protein, but they differ slightly in their protein content. Lentils usually have around nine grams of protein per cooked 100 grams, while chickpeas have about eight grams for the same serving size. Both make great plant-based protein sources for vegetarians and vegans. The difference is negligible, so you can choose between the two based on taste or recipe requirements.

#2 Fiber levels in legumes Fiber is another important nutrient that both lentils and chickpeas provide in abundance. Lentils provide about eight grams of fiber per cooked 100 grams, while chickpeas provide about six grams for the same serving size. Higher fiber content in lentils can help with digestion and keep you feeling full longer. However, both legumes promote digestive health and can be added to a high-fiber diet.

#3 Vitamin and mineral content Lentils and chickpeas are also packed with vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health. Lentils are a great source of iron, providing about three milligrams per cooked 100 grams, which is essential for transporting oxygen in the blood. Chickpeas also provide iron but in a lesser quantity (about two milligrams per cooked 100 grams). Both legumes are rich in folate, which is essential for cell division and DNA synthesis.

