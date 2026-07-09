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Lesser-known UNESCO sites in Scandinavia: A list

By Simran Jeet 06:22 pm Jul 09, 202606:22 pm

What's the story

Scandinavia, with its rich history and natural beauty, is home to several UNESCO World Heritage sites. While most tourists flock to popular destinations like the fjords of Norway or the royal palaces of Sweden, there are lesser-known sites that offer unique insights into the region's cultural and natural heritage. These hidden gems provide a quieter, yet equally fascinating, experience for those willing to explore beyond the beaten path.