Must-try dishes when in Lima

What's the story Lima, the capital of Peru, is a vibrant city that boasts a rich history and a dynamic culinary scene. Known as the gastronomic capital of South America, Lima offers an array of dishes that reflect its diverse culture and heritage. From street food to fine dining, the city's food landscape is as varied as it is delicious.

Ceviche: Peru's national dish

Ceviche is arguably the most iconic dish in Peru. This refreshing dish consists of fresh ingredients marinated in citrus juices, typically lime, and spiced with chili peppers. It's often accompanied by sides of sweet potato and corn. The acidity from the lime juice "cooks" the ingredients without heat, resulting in a light and flavorful dish that perfectly captures the essence of Peruvian cuisine.

Lomo saltado: A fusion favorite

Lomo Saltado represents the fusion of Peruvian and Chinese culinary traditions. This stir-fry combines marinated strips of soy sauce-seasoned tofu (a vegetarian twist on the traditional beef), onions, tomatoes and peppers served with rice and crispy potatoes. The result is a savory dish that showcases Peru's ability to blend different culinary influences into something uniquely its own.

Quinoa salad: Andean superfood

Quinoa has been cultivated in the Andes for thousands of years and has gained international recognition for its health benefits. In Lima, you'll find quinoa salad made with this nutritious grain mixed with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, avocados seasoned with lime juice and herbs. It's not only healthy but also incredibly tasty—a testament to Lima's ability to make even simple ingredients shine.

Picarones: Sweet finish

Picarones are Peru's answer to doughnuts but made from sweet potato flour mixed with squash flour, which gives them their unique taste. These rings are deep-fried until golden brown then drizzled with chancaca syrup—a sweet concoction made from unrefined sugar cane juice spiced with cinnamon and cloves. Enjoying picarones under Lima's sky makes for an unforgettable dessert experience.