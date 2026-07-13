Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips
What's the story
Maintaining healthy lips is essential for overall well-being and confidence. Lips are prone to dryness and cracking, which can be uncomfortable and unsightly. By adopting simple daily habits, you can keep your lips smooth and hydrated. These habits are easy to incorporate into your routine and require minimal effort but offer significant benefits. Here are five effective habits that can help you maintain healthy lips every day.
Hydration
Stay hydrated throughout the day
Drinking enough water is crucial for keeping your lips hydrated. When your body is dehydrated, it reflects on your lips, making them dry and chapped. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your body well-hydrated. If you're active or live in a hot climate, you may need to increase your water intake even more.
Lip balm
Use lip balm regularly
Applying lip balm regularly is an easy way to seal moisture in your lips. Pick a balm with natural ingredients like beeswax or shea butter, which are known for their moisturizing properties. Apply it whenever you feel your lips getting dry, especially before going out in harsh weather conditions.
Exfoliation
Exfoliate gently
Exfoliating your lips gently removes dead skin cells and promotes a smoother texture. Use a soft toothbrush or make a homemade scrub with sugar and honey once a week to exfoliate gently without causing irritation. This habit helps prevent flakiness while promoting cell renewal.
Sun protection
Protect lips from sun exposure
Just like skin, lips also need protection from harmful UV rays of the sun that can cause sunburns or premature aging signs like fine lines around the mouth area over time if not protected adequately enough during outdoor activities such as swimming at the beach, etcetera. Use a lip product with SPF 15 or higher for protection against these damaging effects.
Avoid licking
Avoid licking your lips
Licking your lips may seem like a quick fix for dryness, but it only makes things worse. Saliva evaporates quickly, leaving your lips drier than before. Instead, reach for a moisturizing lip balm to keep your lips hydrated. This way, you avoid the cycle of licking and drying, keeping your lips smooth and preventing further moisture loss.