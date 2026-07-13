Applying lip balm regularly is an easy way to seal moisture in your lips

Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips

By Vinita Jain 09:41 am Jul 13, 202609:41 am

What's the story

Maintaining healthy lips is essential for overall well-being and confidence. Lips are prone to dryness and cracking, which can be uncomfortable and unsightly. By adopting simple daily habits, you can keep your lips smooth and hydrated. These habits are easy to incorporate into your routine and require minimal effort but offer significant benefits. Here are five effective habits that can help you maintain healthy lips every day.