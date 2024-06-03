Next Article

Head over to Lisbon's hidden parish jewels

By Anujj Trehaan 02:24 pm Jun 03, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Lisbon, Portugal's sun-kissed capital, is a city where the past and the present blend seamlessly. Beyond its iconic yellow trams and delicious custard tarts, there lies a treasure trove of parish gems waiting to be discovered. These lesser-known locales offer a unique glimpse into the authentic heart of Lisbon, providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of the usual tourist hot spots.

Secret alleys

Alfama's whispering walls

Alfama, Lisbon's oldest district, is a maze of narrow streets and alleys, echoing with stories from the past. This area, having survived the great earthquake of 1755, retains its medieval allure. A walk through Alfama is like a journey back in time, featuring hidden courtyards, ancient churches, and remarkable viewpoints that offer breathtaking views over the Tagus River.

Viewpoints

Graca's panoramic splendors

Graca sits atop one of Lisbon's highest hills, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the city. The Miradouro da Senhora do Monte and Miradouro da Graca are two spots not to be missed. These viewpoints provide not just spectacular vistas but also a peaceful retreat from the city below. Early mornings or sunset are perfect times to visit for an unforgettable experience.

Cultural heartbeat

Mouraria: Melodies in stone

Mouraria, the birthplace of Fado music, is a soulful genre that embodies the Portuguese feeling of longing, known as "saudade." This vibrant neighborhood is adorned with street art and offers multicultural dining options. Visitors can enjoy live Fado performances in cozy, authentic settings. It's an invitation to dive deep into Lisbon's rich musical heritage, making Mouraria a must-visit for those seeking cultural immersion.

Hidden gardens

Principe Real: A green oasis

Principe Real, celebrated for its 19th-century mansions, trendy shops, and organic markets, is also home to enchanting lush gardens. The Jardim do Principe Real provides a tranquil haven with its exotic plants and shaded benches, ideal for relaxation. In the vicinity, unique boutiques offer local crafts while cafes delight with delicious Portuguese pastries, making it a must-visit spot.