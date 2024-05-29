Next Article

Savor the flavor of Assam

Discover Assam's tea-infused delicacies

By Anujj Trehaan 04:30 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story Assam, renowned for its lush tea gardens, ingeniously integrates the aromatic leaves into its cuisine. The role of tea leaves extends beyond just brewing a comforting cup; it includes the creation of unique and flavorful dishes. We will explore five authentic Assamese dishes where tea leaves are not merely an ingredient but the highlight, showcasing their culinary versatility.

Tea leaf pakora: A crunchy delight

Tea leaf pakoras, a monsoon favorite in Assam, involve fresh tea leaves mixed with chickpea flour and spices like turmeric and red chili powder. These ingredients are then deep-fried until they reach a golden brown color. The crunchy fritters that result have a subtle bitterness from the tea, which is exquisitely balanced by the aromatic spices, making them an utterly irresistible snack for many.

Kharika: The tangy tea chutney

Kharika, a unique chutney from Assam, is crafted from fermented tea leaves. The preparation involves finely grinding these leaves along with green chilies and garlic. Occasionally, a touch of jaggery is added to introduce a subtle sweetness. This tangy chutney acts as a vibrant accompaniment to various meals, offering a burst of flavors that significantly elevate the taste of even the most basic dishes.

Lahpet thoke: A refreshing salad

Lahpet thoke is a refreshing salad with pickled or fermented tea leaves at its heart. It combines shredded cabbage, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, and lime juice for zestiness. This nutritious, flavorful dish is often enjoyed as an appetizer or with the main meal. It showcases the unique culinary use of tea leaves in Assamese cuisine, offering a distinct and delightful taste experience.

Green tea rice: Aromatic staple food

Green tea rice introduces a delightful twist to traditional steamed rice in Assamese cuisine. By using water infused with green tea to cook the rice, it gains a delicate aroma and flavor that is uniquely appealing. This dish complements curries and stews beautifully or can be enjoyed on its own, enhanced with a bit of ghee for added richness and depth.

Tea leaf idli: A fermented treat

By blending ground Assamese tea leaves into the idli batter, these steamed cakes acquire a unique, earthy flavor. The fermentation process not only enhances this distinct taste but also promotes gut health, making it a nutritious choice. Perfect for breakfast or as snacks, these idlis pair wonderfully with coconut chutney or sambar, offering a delightful culinary experience.