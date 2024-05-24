Next Article

An attraction you can't miss!

Chase the northern lights in Labrador, Canada

By Anujj Trehaan 06:24 pm May 24, 202406:24 pm

What's the story Labrador, Canada, is a prime location for those seeking the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon known as the northern lights or aurora borealis. This remote region offers clear, dark skies away from light pollution, making it an ideal setting for viewing. The best times to visit are from September to April when the nights are the longest and the skies are darkest.

Location

Plan your viewing spot

Choosing the right spot is crucial for the best viewing experience. The Torngat Mountains National Park offers unparalleled views under a vast, unpolluted sky. Another excellent location is Battle Harbour, where you can enjoy the lights with a backdrop of historic buildings and a tranquil sea. Ensure to dress warmly and bring necessary gear for nighttime outdoor activities.

Forecasting

Learn about aurora forecasting

Understanding aurora forecasts is crucial for a better viewing experience. Websites like Space Weather Canada offer real-time updates on geomagnetic activity, which influences aurora visibility. By aligning your viewing plans with these forecasts, you enhance your chances of seeing the northern lights. However, patience is essential; auroras are unpredictable and might require multiple attempts before you can witness their beauty.

Culture

Engage with local culture

Labrador's rich Indigenous culture significantly enhances any visit. By engaging with local Inuit communities through guided tours, visitors can participate in storytelling sessions and traditional crafts workshops. These experiences provide insights into the northern lights' significance in their folklore and way of life. Such interactions enrich your travel experience while also supporting and honoring local heritage.

Photography

Capture your memories

Photographing the northern lights requires some preparation. A camera capable of manual settings and a tripod are essential due to long exposure times needed in low light conditions. Research basic techniques for night photography or consider joining a photography tour specifically aimed at capturing the auroras. This ensures you return home with stunning images of your adventure under the celestial dance of lights.