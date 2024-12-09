Summarize Simplifying... In short Lizzo, the body positivity icon, recommends four inspiring reads.

Lizzo's uplifting reads for body positivity and self-love

By Anujj Trehaan 02:07 pm Dec 09, 202402:07 pm

What's the story In a world consumed by stress and the constant hustle to fit into society's molds of beauty and success, finding inspiration for self-love and body positivity is more important than ever. Grammy Award-winning artist and champion of self-love, Lizzo, shares the books that have inspired and empowered her journey. This article features four books recommended by Lizzo that will inspire you to love and accept yourself just as you are.

Empowerment

'More Than Enough' by Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth's memoir, More Than Enough, is a masterclass in shattering glass ceilings and reclaiming your narrative in a world that constantly tries to define you. Charting her journey from a small town to the top of Teen Vogue as editor-in-chief, Welteroth inspires readers to see their worth and limitless potential. Lizzo recommends this book for anyone seeking authenticity while blazing their own trail.

Self-acceptance

'The Body Is Not an Apology' by Sonya Renee Taylor

Sonya Renee Taylor's The Body Is Not an Apology envisions a radical self-love revolution transforming the world. This book dismantles the societal "body-shame" narrative, offering practical tools to unlearn harmful beliefs about body image and worth. Lizzo has praised this book for empowering people to unapologetically embrace their bodies, without compromise.

Understanding

'Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body' by Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay's Hunger is a raw and powerful memoir about the struggle of living in a body that society deems unworthy. Gay bravely shares her journey with weight, trauma, and the path to self-love. Lizzo recommends this book for its unflinching look at the struggles of those who don't conform to society's beauty standards, yet seek understanding and acceptance.

Motivation

'You Are A Badass' by Jen Sincero

Jen Sincero's You Are a Badass is a no-nonsense guide to conquering self-doubt and building a kick-ass life by fostering self-awareness and unshakeable confidence. Through witty humor and refreshing honesty, Sincero offers practical advice for dismantling the thought patterns and behaviors keeping us stuck in mediocrity. Endorsed by Lizzo, this book is a must-read for anyone seeking to amp up their confidence and accomplish their goals.