Lotus seeds: 5 unique recipes you'll love

Lotus seeds, a staple in many Asian cuisines, are packed with nutrients and lend a unique texture to dishes. While they are often used in soups or desserts, there are several other creative ways to incorporate them into your meals. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the versatility of lotus seeds, offering both savory and sweet options for you to enjoy.

Dish 1 Spicy lotus seed stir-fry For this dish, you will need roasted lotus seeds, bell peppers, and broccoli. Toss them in a hot pan with some olive oil, and add chili flakes for heat. Stir-fry until the veggies are tender-crisp. This dish makes for a crunchy snack or side dish that goes well with rice or noodles.

Dish 2 Lotus seed porridge Lotus seed porridge is a comforting breakfast option. Cook lotus seeds with water until soft, then mash slightly for a creamy texture. Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and top with sliced almonds or fresh fruit. This porridge is both nourishing and satisfying to start your day.

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Dish 3 Savory lotus seed patties To prepare savory lotus seed patties, blend cooked lotus seeds with mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs of your choice. Form small patties and pan-fry them until golden brown on both sides. These patties serve as an excellent appetizer or can be paired with a salad for a light meal.

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Dish 4 Sweet lotus seed soup Sweet lotus seed soup is a traditional dessert in many cultures. To prepare it, boil lotus seeds with rock sugar until they soften completely. You can serve it hot or cold, according to your preference. Garnish with goji berries or dried fruits for added flavor and texture.