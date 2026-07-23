Bored of the same veggies? Try lotus stem
What's the story
Lotus stem is an incredibly versatile ingredient that can add a unique crunch to any dish. Rich in nutrients and with a mild flavor, it is a great addition to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use lotus stem, adding variety and nutrition to your diet. From stir-fries to salads, these recipes will help you explore the culinary potential of this fascinating vegetable.
Tip 1
Stir-fried lotus stem delight
Stir-frying lotus stem is a quick and easy way to enjoy its natural crunch.
Slice the lotus stem into thin rounds, and toss them in a hot pan with some oil, garlic, and ginger.
Add soy sauce and a pinch of salt for flavor. Cook until the stems are tender but still crisp.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles.
Tip 2
Lotus stem salad with citrus dressing
For a refreshing salad, combine sliced lotus stems with fresh vegetables, like cucumber and bell peppers.
Prepare a citrus dressing using lemon juice, olive oil, honey, and mustard.
Toss the salad ingredients in the dressing for an even coating.
This light dish is perfect as an appetizer or side dish.
Tip 3
Spicy lotus stem curry
A spicy curry can take the flavor of lotus stem to another level.
Cook sliced lotus stems with onions, tomatoes, and a mix of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder.
Let it simmer until the stems are soft but not mushy.
Serve this curry with rice or flatbread for a hearty meal.
Tip 4
Crispy lotus stem chips
For a crunchy snack option, try making lotus stem chips.
Thinly slice the lotus stem using a mandoline slicer for uniformity.
Heat oil in a deep pan, and fry the slices until golden brown and crispy.
Season with salt or your favorite spices while they are still hot for added flavor.
Tip 5
Braised lotus stem in soy sauce
Braised lotus stem in soy sauce makes for an aromatic dish that goes well with grains like quinoa or barley.
In a pot, combine sliced lotus stems with soy sauce, water, sugar, and star anise pods, if desired.
Let it simmer over low heat until the liquid reduces slightly and thickens around the stems.