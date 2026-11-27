Love Assamese food? Try these 5 delicious snacks
What's the story
Assamese cuisine is famous for its unique flavors and traditional snacks, which are often ignored. These snacks are made using local ingredients and reflect the culture of the region. From savory to sweet, these snacks give a glimpse of the culinary diversity of Assam. Exploring these traditional treats can be an interesting experience for anyone wanting to know more about Assamese culture.
#1
Pitha: A traditional delicacy
Pitha is a traditional Assamese rice flour snack, prepared during festivals and special occasions. It comes in various forms, both sweet and savory.
While some pithas are filled with jaggery or coconut, others are stuffed with vegetables or lentils.
The preparation involves steaming or frying, making it a versatile dish.
Pitha is often served with tea, making it an integral part of Assamese hospitality.
#2
Xandoh
Xandoh is a traditional Assamese snack made from roasted rice that is ground into a fine powder.
It is commonly served with curd, milk, jaggery, or bananas as part of a traditional jolpan spread.
Simple yet satisfying, xandoh is a popular breakfast and snack option in Assam.
It reflects the region's long-standing culinary traditions, where rice plays a central role in everyday meals.
#3
Laru: Sweet treats for celebrations
Laru refers to small round sweets prepared from jaggery and various ingredients, such as sesame seeds or coconut flakes.
These treats are commonly prepared during festivals like Bihu as offerings or gifts among family members and friends. They symbolize goodwill and prosperity for the coming year.
Laru's sweetness makes them an endearing part of Assamese celebrations.
#4
Jolpaan
Jolpaan is a traditional Assamese breakfast or light snack platter that features an assortment of rice-based delicacies.
It often includes flattened rice (chira), puffed rice, roasted rice powder, or komal saul, served with curd, milk, and jaggery.
Depending on the occasion and household, the platter may also feature pithas and other regional treats.
Jolpaan is especially popular during Bihu and reflects Assam's rich food culture and hospitality.
#5
Bora saul
Bora saul, a traditional glutinous rice variety from Assam, is a key part of the region's jolpaan spread.
The rice is often boiled or soaked and served with curd, jaggery, and sometimes sesame seeds.
Its soft, sticky texture and mild flavour pair well with these accompaniments.
A wholesome and filling preparation, bora saul is commonly enjoyed for breakfast or as a light meal, particularly during festive occasions such as Bihu.