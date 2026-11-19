Classic carrot soup is a creamy delight that combines the natural sweetness of carrots with aromatic spices.

To make this soup, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add chopped carrots, vegetable broth, and spices like cumin and coriander.

Simmer until the carrots are tender, then blend until smooth for a velvety texture.

This soup is perfect as an appetizer or light meal.