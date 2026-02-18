Obsessed with chestnuts? Try these Turkish snacks

Roasted chestnuts are a favorite snack in Turkey , especially during the winter months. The warm, nutty flavor of chestnuts makes them a perfect companion for the chilly weather. They are sold at street stalls across the country and are loved for their simplicity and taste. Here are some popular ways to enjoy roasted chestnuts in Turkey, and what makes them special.

#1 Traditional street stalls In Turkey, roasted chestnuts are a common sight at street stalls. These stalls can be found all over cities, especially in busy areas. The chestnuts are roasted over an open flame, giving them a smoky flavor. Vendors usually sell them in paper cones or bags, making it easy for customers to grab and go. The aroma of roasting chestnuts fills the air, attracting passersby.

#2 Pairing with simit Simit, a circular bread topped with sesame seeds, is another popular Turkish snack that goes well with roasted chestnuts. The crunchy texture of simit complements the soft interior of roasted chestnuts perfectly. This combination can be found at many bakeries and cafes across Turkey. It makes for a filling yet simple meal option for those on the go.

Advertisement

#3 Enjoying by the Bosphorus One of the best ways to relish roasted chestnuts is by the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. The stunning views of the waterway, coupled with the warmth of freshly roasted chestnuts, make for an unforgettable experience. Many locals and tourists sit by the shore, enjoying this classic snack while soaking in the beauty of their surroundings.

Advertisement