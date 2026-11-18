Don't toss cilantro stems! Try these recipes instead
What's the story
Often overlooked, cilantro root is a powerhouse of flavor and nutrition. Used in various cuisines, it can elevate the taste of your dishes while providing several health benefits. From enhancing digestion to reducing inflammation, cilantro root can be a great addition to your diet. Here are five amazing recipes that highlight the versatility and health benefits of this amazing ingredient.
Dish 1
Cilantro root pesto delight
Cilantro root pesto is a unique twist on the classic Italian sauce.
Blend cilantro roots with garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a fragrant green paste.
This pesto can be used as a pasta sauce or a spread for sandwiches.
The earthy flavor of cilantro root adds depth to the dish while providing antioxidants that promote good health.
Dish 2
Spicy cilantro root soup
A spicy cilantro root soup is perfect for those who love bold flavors.
Sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in vegetable broth, and add chopped cilantro roots, along with chili peppers for heat.
Simmer until everything is tender, then blend into a smooth consistency.
This soup not only warms you up but also aids digestion with its combination of spices.
Dish 3
Fresh cilantro root salad dressing
Make a refreshing salad dressing by mixing chopped cilantro roots with lemon juice, olive oil, honey or maple syrup, salt, and pepper.
Shake it well in a jar until emulsified.
This dressing goes well with mixed greens or any salad of your choice. The zesty flavor from lemon juice and earthy notes from cilantro root make it a perfect companion for healthy salads.
Dish 4
Grilled vegetables with cilantro root marinade
Marinate vegetables like zucchini or bell peppers in an aromatic mixture of minced cilantro roots, soy sauce, lime juice, garlic powder, and black pepper before grilling them to perfection over medium heat.
The marinade infuses the vegetables with rich flavors while keeping them tender inside and slightly charred outside, a nutritious side dish option packed full of vitamins A and C.
Dish 5
Cilantro root-infused rice pilaf
Infuse rice pilaf by cooking basmati rice with sautéed onions, minced cilantro roots, and spices like cumin seeds and turmeric powder.
This combination creates a fragrant dish, perfect for serving alongside curries or enjoying on its own.
The subtle yet distinct taste of cilantro root elevates the overall flavor profile while providing essential nutrients like iron and magnesium.