These rosemary recipes are a winner!

Rosemary, with its aromatic and flavorful profile, is a staple in many kitchens. This herb can elevate the simplest of dishes into gourmet meals. Its versatility goes beyond traditional recipes, giving home cooks an opportunity to experiment and innovate. Here are five creative ways to use rosemary in your cooking, each offering a unique twist on classic dishes or entirely new culinary experiences.

Tip 1 Rosemary-infused olive oil Creating rosemary-infused olive oil is simple and rewarding. Just combine fresh rosemary sprigs with high-quality olive oil in a bottle. Leave it to sit for about two weeks at room temperature, shaking occasionally. The result is a fragrant oil that can be used for drizzling over salads, dipping bread, or even finishing off pasta dishes. It is an easy way to add depth of flavor without much effort.

Tip 2 Rosemary garlic bread Take your garlic bread up a notch by adding rosemary into the mix. Simply mix minced garlic and finely chopped fresh rosemary into softened butter or olive oil. Spread this mixture on slices of bread before baking them in the oven until golden brown. The combination of garlic and rosemary creates an aromatic bread that's perfect as an appetizer or side dish.

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Tip 3 Rosemary lemon shortbread cookies For those who love sweet treats with a hint of savory flavor, try making shortbread cookies infused with rosemary and lemon zest. The citrusy brightness pairs beautifully with the earthy notes of rosemary, creating a balanced cookie that's perfect for afternoon tea or dessert tables. Just add finely chopped rosemary, along with lemon zest, into your usual shortbread dough before baking.

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Tip 4 Grilled vegetables with rosemary Enhance grilled vegetables by marinating them in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, and chopped fresh rosemary before cooking them on the grill. This simple marinade adds layers of flavor to vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, and mushrooms, while they develop those desirable char marks from grilling.