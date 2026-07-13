A savory soup with edamame can be both comforting and nutritious

Think edamame is boring? Try these 5 recipes

By Vinita Jain 08:54 am Jul 13, 202608:54 am

What's the story

Edamame are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be enjoyed in a variety of dishes. They are packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, making them an excellent addition to any meal. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a complete meal, edamame can be the star of the show. Here are five creative ways to enjoy edamame that will tantalize your taste buds and add variety to your diet.