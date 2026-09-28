5 kachori variations you must try
What's the story
Kachori is a popular Indian snack, loved for its crispy texture and spicy fillings. It is often eaten as breakfast or a light meal. The dish varies from region to region, with each having its own unique flavor. From the signature Rajasthani kachori to the lesser-known Bengali versions, here are some spicy kachori breakfast options that will tantalize your taste buds.
#1
Rajasthani kachori: A spicy delight
Rajasthani kachori is famous for its spicy filling of lentils and spices.
This version is usually served with tangy tamarind chutney and spicy potato curry.
The crisp outer layer gives way to a burst of flavors inside, making it a favorite among spice lovers.
It is commonly available at street stalls and local eateries across Rajasthan.
#2
Bengali kachori: Sweet and spicy fusion
Bengali kachori is a unique blend of sweet and spicy flavors. The filling usually consists of yellow lentils mixed with spices like cumin and coriander powder.
It is often served with aloo bhaja (fried potatoes) and a tangy chutney, making it a delightful combination of flavors.
This version is especially popular during festivals and special occasions in West Bengal.
#3
Uttar Pradesh's aloo kachori: Comfort food classic
Aloo kachori from Uttar Pradesh is another popular breakfast option.
The potato-based filling is spiced with cumin seeds, turmeric, and garam masala for a comforting taste.
It is usually served with pickles or curd on the side, adding to its appeal as comfort food for many households in northern India.
#4
Maharashtra's sabudana kachori: Festive favorite
Sabudana kachori from Maharashtra is especially popular during fasting days, but it can be relished anytime.
The filling of tapioca pearls (sabudana) is mixed with peanuts, green chilies, and spices to make a crispy treat.
It is usually served with sweet dates chutney or yogurt, making it a delicious combination of flavors.