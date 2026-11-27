This refreshing salad combines pearl couscous with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and olives.

Tossed in a lemon vinaigrette, the dish is a perfect balance of flavors and textures.

The addition of fresh herbs, like parsley or mint, elevates the taste even further.

Ideal as a side dish or light meal, this salad showcases the adaptability of pearl couscous in Mediterranean cuisine.