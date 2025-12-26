Love wheat? You'll enjoy these street breakfasts

From being a staple in many households to a beloved street food , wheat is a versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. In India, wheat-based breakfasts are a common sight on the streets, giving locals and tourists a taste of authentic flavors. These dishes are not only filling but also give you a taste of the diverse culinary traditions across the country.

Dish 1 Aloo paratha: A popular choice Aloo paratha is a famous North Indian breakfast where whole wheat flatbreads are stuffed with spiced potatoes. Usually served with curd or pickles, this dish is filling and flavorful. Street vendors usually prepare it fresh on tawa, giving it a crispy texture on the outside while soft inside. The combination of spices used in the potato filling makes it an absolute must-try for anyone wanting to explore Indian street food.

Dish 2 Dhokla: A savory delight Dhokla is a fermented steamed cake made from rice and chickpea batter, but wheat dhokla has also become popular. This light snack can be eaten as breakfast or as an evening snack. The dish is usually garnished with mustard seeds and coriander leaves, giving it an aromatic flavor. It is served with green chutney or tamarind sauce for added taste.

Dish 3 Thepla: A Gujarati specialty Thepla is another wheat-based breakfast item from Gujarat that has gained popularity across India. Made with whole wheat flour mixed with fenugreek leaves and spices like turmeric and chili powder, this flatbread can be eaten plain or with yogurt or pickle. Its slightly tangy flavor makes it different from other flatbreads.