Enjoy Africa's bounty of fruits like mangoes and bananas by turning them into low-waste, eco-friendly snacks.

Make your own plant-based milks, use sustainable packaging, compost kitchen scraps, and opt for seasonal produce.

Refer to this guide

Low-waste plant-based snack ideas in Africa

By Simran Jeet 04:58 pm Nov 18, 202404:58 pm

What's the story In Africa, where sustainability and health are no longer buzzwords, but the essence of life, choosing low-waste, plant-based snacks is a way to align daily choices with personal values. These snacks not only reduce your environmental footprint but also serve as nutritious alternatives for those seeking to stay fit and healthy. This article provides inspiration on how to indulge in these treats while making a positive impact on the planet.

Local fruits

Utilize local produce

Africa is full of amazing fruits like mangoes, bananas, and avocados that can be transformed into tasty, low-waste snacks. By buying local, you're not only helping the local economy but also cutting down on the carbon footprint from transportation. Easy snacks like sliced fruit or homemade fruit salads are not only healthy but also create very little waste.

Homemade milks

DIY plant-based milks

Creating your own plant-based milks (think almond or oat milk) at home is surprisingly easy and only requires a couple of ingredients. Ditch the preservatives and packaging waste of store-bought options by going DIY. Sip your homemade creations in smoothies or on their own for a refreshing treat. This not only gives you control over what goes into your milk but also helps reduce waste.

Sustainable packing

Eco-friendly packaging

When prepping or storing your plant-based snacks, opt for eco-friendly packaging choices like beeswax wraps, reusable silicone bags, or glass containers. These sustainable swaps not only cut down on plastic waste but also help keep your snacks fresher longer. Plus, investing in reusable options can significantly reduce your waste footprint.

Waste management

Composting kitchen scraps

A big part of making low-waste snacks is dealing with the leftovers in a smart way. Composting fruit peels and other organic kitchen scraps is a super easy way to keep stuff out of the landfill and make your soil extra healthy for growing your own snacks. It's all about that circular economy. Nothing goes to waste.

Seasonal eating

Seasonal snacking choices

Choosing seasonal produce when preparing your plant-based snacks is another smart way to minimize environmental impact. Seasonal fruits and vegetables don't rely on energy-intensive methods to grow, making them a more eco-friendly choice. Plus, they're tastier and more nutritious since they're picked when they're naturally ready and at their best.