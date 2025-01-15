Cooking with arepas: The versatile corn cakes
Arepas, a staple of Latin American cuisine, originate from the indigenous tribes of Venezuela and Colombia.
These versatile corn cakes, which can be filled, topped, or enjoyed plain, have gained global popularity due to their simplicity and adaptability.
This article explores five creative ways to incorporate arepas into various culinary creations, further amplifying their global appeal.
Breakfast twist
Transform breakfast with arepa benedict
Replace the classic English muffin with a toasty arepa for a delicious twist: the Arepa Benedict.
Layer the arepa with luscious avocado slices, a hearty drizzle of hollandaise sauce, and poached veggies like spinach or asparagus.
This vegetarian take on the traditional eggs Benedict is a surefire way to start your day right.
Enjoy this gluten-free breakfast packed with flavor and energy.
Snack time
Arepas as mini pizzas
For a fast and delicious treat, turn arepas into mini pizzas!
Simply spread tomato sauce on each arepa, sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese, and add your favorite veggie toppings like bell peppers, mushrooms, or olives.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for ~10 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and golden.
These mini pizzas are great for parties or a fun cooking project with kids.
Sweet treats
Sweeten your day with dessert arepas
Who said arepas can't be sweet? Just add a tablespoon of sugar to the dough.
Then, once they've cooled a bit, stuff them with cream cheese and guava paste to create a Romeo y Julieta, or go all out with Nutella and banana slices for a truly indulgent dessert.
Either way, these sweet arepas are sure to satisfy any dessert lover's cravings.
Salad innovation
Healthy salad bowls using arepas
For a healthy option, try making salad bowls by shaping arepa dough into small bowls and cooking them on a griddle.
Once they've cooled, load them up with a blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, black beans, corn, and slices of avocado. Toss in some grilled veggies of your choice.
Top it all off with a zesty drizzle of lime-cilantro dressing.
Eating your greens has never been so fun (or tasty)!
Lunch upgrade
Gourmet sandwiches with a twist
Take your sandwich game to the next level by swapping out bread for halved arepas.
Stuff them with hummus, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, feta cheese, cucumber slices, and arugula for a Mediterranean-inspired lunch.
The combination of the crisp arepa shell, creamy hummus, and fresh veggies creates a burst of textures and flavors, turning lunchtime into a meal you'll look forward to.