These Luxembourgish wedding traditions will blow your mind!

Luxembourgish weddings are a beautiful blend of tradition and culture, making them unique and memorable. The ceremonies are steeped in customs that have been passed down through generations, giving a glimpse into the rich history of the country. From pre-wedding rituals to post-ceremony celebrations, these traditions make Luxembourgish weddings an extraordinary experience for both the couple and their guests. Here are five fascinating traditions that make Luxembourgish weddings special.

#1 The 'Kiermes' celebration The "Kiermes" celebration is a major part of Luxembourgish wedding festivities. This tradition involves a fair-like gathering where music, dancing, and games take center stage. It usually takes place after the wedding ceremony and gives guests a chance to celebrate with the newlyweds in a lively atmosphere. The "Kiermes" is all about community spirit and joy, making it an unforgettable part of any Luxembourgish wedding.

#2 'Bruddelcher' gifts for guests Another unique tradition is the giving of bruddelcher gifts to guests. These small tokens are usually sweets or small souvenirs given as a gesture of gratitude for attending the wedding. The practice dates back centuries and symbolizes hospitality and appreciation towards friends and family who come to celebrate this special day.

#3 Traditional wedding attire Traditional wedding attire in Luxembourg often includes regional costumes that reflect local culture and heritage. Brides may wear traditional dresses adorned with intricate embroidery or lacework, while grooms might opt for classic suits or regional attire. These outfits not only add to the visual appeal but also connect couples with their roots on their big day.

#4 'Biergermaart' festivities The "Biergermaart" festivities are held in many towns across Luxembourg during certain times of the year, including some wedding celebrations. These events include markets where local produce, crafts, and goods are sold alongside entertainment such as music performances or dance shows. They add another layer of excitement to weddings held during this time.