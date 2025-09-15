Lychee v/s apricots: Comparing their nutrition

Lychees and apricots are two popular fruits, known for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While both fruits offer a range of vitamins and minerals, they differ in terms of their specific nutrient profiles. Knowing these differences could help you make informed dietary choices depending on your nutritional needs. Here's a look at the nutrition facts of lychees and apricots.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Lychees are packed with vitamin C, giving more than 100% of the daily recommended intake with just a serving. They also contain small amounts of B vitamins such as B6 and niacin. Apricots, on the other hand, are a good source of vitamin A due to their beta-carotene content. They also provide some vitamin C but in lesser amounts than lychees. Both fruits offer essential vitamins supporting immune function and skin health.

#2 Calorie count differences When it comes to calories, lychees have a tad bit more than apricots. A serving of lychees has roughly 66 calories per 100 grams, while apricots have some 48 calories for the same weight. This makes apricots a low-calorie option for those keeping an eye on their intake. However, even with this difference, both fruits can be consumed as part of a balanced diet without affecting calorie consumption much.

#3 Fiber levels in each fruit Apricots also have a higher fiber content than lychees. With approximately 2 grams of fiber per 100 grams serving, apricots aid digestion and make you feel fuller faster than the lychees' less-than-one-gram-equivalent serving size. Including fiber-rich foods like apricots can help keep your digestive health intact and keep your blood sugar levels in check.