Lychee v/s apricots: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Lychees and apricots are two popular fruits, known for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While both fruits offer a range of vitamins and minerals, they differ in terms of their specific nutrient profiles. Knowing these differences could help you make informed dietary choices depending on your nutritional needs. Here's a look at the nutrition facts of lychees and apricots.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Lychees are packed with vitamin C, giving more than 100% of the daily recommended intake with just a serving. They also contain small amounts of B vitamins such as B6 and niacin. Apricots, on the other hand, are a good source of vitamin A due to their beta-carotene content. They also provide some vitamin C but in lesser amounts than lychees. Both fruits offer essential vitamins supporting immune function and skin health.
#2
Calorie count differences
When it comes to calories, lychees have a tad bit more than apricots. A serving of lychees has roughly 66 calories per 100 grams, while apricots have some 48 calories for the same weight. This makes apricots a low-calorie option for those keeping an eye on their intake. However, even with this difference, both fruits can be consumed as part of a balanced diet without affecting calorie consumption much.
#3
Fiber levels in each fruit
Apricots also have a higher fiber content than lychees. With approximately 2 grams of fiber per 100 grams serving, apricots aid digestion and make you feel fuller faster than the lychees' less-than-one-gram-equivalent serving size. Including fiber-rich foods like apricots can help keep your digestive health intact and keep your blood sugar levels in check.
Tip 1
Antioxidant properties explored
Both lychees and apricots are packed with antioxidants, with lychees being high in polyphenols such as flavonoids, and apricots rich in carotenoids. These compounds help fight oxidative stress in the body, promoting overall health. Each fruit has its own unique antioxidant benefits, adding to their nutritional value, and making them great picks for a balanced diet.