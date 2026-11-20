Macadamia nuts are famous for their high-fat content, with around 76% of their fat being monounsaturated.

This type of fat is considered heart-healthy, as it can help lower bad cholesterol levels.

Brazil nuts also have a high-fat content but with a different composition. They have about 25% polyunsaturated fats, which are also good for heart health, but in a different way than monounsaturated fats.