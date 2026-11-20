Macadamia nuts v/s Brazil nuts: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Macadamia and Brazil nuts are two of the most popular nuts, loved for their taste and health benefits. Both provide essential nutrients but differ in their nutritional profiles. Knowing the difference can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we look at the nutritional aspects of macadamia and Brazil nuts, including their fat content, vitamins, minerals, and health benefits.
#1
Fat content comparison
Macadamia nuts are famous for their high-fat content, with around 76% of their fat being monounsaturated.
This type of fat is considered heart-healthy, as it can help lower bad cholesterol levels.
Brazil nuts also have a high-fat content but with a different composition. They have about 25% polyunsaturated fats, which are also good for heart health, but in a different way than monounsaturated fats.
#2
Vitamins and minerals analysis
Brazil nuts are famous for their selenium content, providing more than 100% of the daily recommended intake per ounce. Selenium is important for thyroid function and antioxidant protection.
Macadamia nuts provide vitamin B1 (thiamine) in higher amounts than Brazil nuts, which is important for energy metabolism and nerve function.
#3
Protein content differences
When it comes to protein content, macadamia nuts provide about two grams of protein per ounce, while Brazil nuts provide more with about 4 grams per ounce.
Protein is important for muscle repair and growth, as well as overall body function.
If you want more protein from your nut intake, Brazil nuts may be a better option.
Tip 1
Caloric value considerations
Both macadamia and Brazil nuts are calorie-dense due to their fat content.
Macadamias have about 204 calories per ounce, and Brazil nuts have about 186 calories per ounce.
If you are watching your calorie intake or trying to manage your weight, keep in mind these values when adding these nuts to your diet as snacks or toppings on meals.