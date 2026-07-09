Try this DIY

How to make coasters from recycled bottle caps

By Simran Jeet 04:19 pm Jul 09, 202604:19 pm

What's the story

Creating African-inspired coasters from recycled bottle caps is a fun and eco-friendly project. Not only does it promote sustainability, but it also allows you to explore African art and culture through design. By using materials that would otherwise go to waste, you can create unique pieces that reflect the vibrant patterns and colors of Africa. This DIY project is simple, cost-effective, and perfect for those looking to add a touch of creativity to their home decor.