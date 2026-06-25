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Level up your table decor with sisal coasters

By Simran Jeet 02:13 pm Jun 25, 202602:13 pm

What's the story

Kenyan sisal coasters are a perfect blend of functionality and artistry. These handmade beauties are crafted from the fibers of the sisal plant, which is native to Kenya. They are not just durable but also add a touch of elegance to any table setting. The coasters are made by skilled artisans who weave intricate patterns into each piece, making them unique. Their eco-friendly nature makes them an ideal choice for those looking to add sustainable products to their home.