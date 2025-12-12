5 must-try dishes from Malwa

The Malwa region of India is famous for its rich culinary heritage, especially when it comes to breakfast. The dishes from this area are not just filling but also full of flavors that reflect the cultural diversity of the region. From savory to sweet, Malwa breakfasts have something for everyone. Here are five must-try breakfast dishes from Malwa that promise an authentic taste of this vibrant region.

Dish 1 Poha: A light and flavorful start Poha is a popular breakfast option in Malwa, prepared with flattened rice and a mix of spices. It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with a side of lemon wedges for an added zest. Light yet filling, poha is an ideal choice for those looking for a quick but flavorful meal to start their day.

Dish 2 Jalebi: Sweet morning indulgence Jalebi is a popular sweet treat that is commonly eaten during breakfast in Malwa. Made from fermented batter, the spiral-shaped dessert is deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup. Its crispy exterior and soft interior make it a delightful indulgence for those with a sweet tooth. Jalebi is often enjoyed with other savory dishes, making it a perfect balance of flavors.

Dish 3 Bhutte ka kees: Corn delight Bhutte ka kees is a unique dish prepared from grated corn cooked with spices and milk. This creamy preparation is seasoned with mustard seeds, turmeric, and green chilies to give it a spicy kick. Bhutte ka kees is not just delicious but also a nutritious breakfast option that showcases the local produce of the Malwa region.

Dish 4 Sabudana khichdi: Tapioca pearls treat Sabudana khichdi is prepared from soaked tapioca pearls cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and spices like cumin seeds and green chilies. This dish is especially popular during fasting days but can be enjoyed any day as a light yet satisfying meal option. The crunchy peanuts add texture to the soft tapioca pearls, making it an enjoyable breakfast choice.