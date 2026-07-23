'Baby face' man spends ₹10L on beard transplant
What's the story
A man in his 30s, who works in venture capital, recently spent $10,000 (nearly ₹10 lakh) on a beard transplant, reported The Cut. He had been feeling insecure about his looks and believed that his baby face was hindering him from being taken seriously at work. He revealed that before the transplant, he was passed over for a client-facing role. Despite trying various methods like beard-growing oil and Minoxidil, he couldn't grow a full beard.
Professional impact
How people started treating him after the procedure
After the five-hour procedure, which involved removing hair from his scalp to create a beard, he noticed a change in how people treated him.
He had small scabs around the grafted area for about 10 days.
His coworkers started treating him with more respect and stopped joking about his youthful appearance.
He said, "It was a significant position for me to lose out on," referring to missed opportunities due to his looks.
Personal growth
Worth it! Says the man
The man admitted that the $10,000 spent on the procedure was a huge sum, but it helped him overcome his insecurities and was worth it.
He was told he looked more masculine and his confidence increased.
He said, "That confidence has changed how I carry myself."
"I speak more directly and doubt myself less. I notice it most in how people respond to me in rooms."