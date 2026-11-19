Masala dhokla: A spongy, spicy treat worth trying for breakfast
What's the story
Masala dhokla, a popular breakfast dish from the streets of India, is a savory steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. This fluffy, spongy delight is usually spiced with green chilies, ginger, and mustard seeds, making it a flavorful start to the day. Often served with chutneys or yogurt, masala dhokla is not just delicious but also nutritious. Here is why this street food should be on your must-try list.
#1
The perfect blend of spices
Masala dhokla is famous for its perfect blend of spices that give it a unique taste.
Green chilies give it heat, while ginger adds warmth. Mustard seeds add a nutty flavor when tempered on top.
These spices not only make the dish taste good, but also make it good for digestion.
The balance of these flavors makes masala dhokla an irresistible choice for spice lovers.
#2
Nutritional benefits galore
Apart from being tasty, masala dhokla is also healthy. It is low in calories and high in protein, thanks to the chickpea flour.
The fermentation process makes it easier to digest and increases the bioavailability of nutrients.
Plus, the use of ingredients like yogurt in serving options further boosts its nutritional value by adding probiotics, which are good for gut health.
#3
Easy preparation at home
Preparing masala dhokla at home is easy and requires basic ingredients such as rice, chickpea flour, yogurt, and spices.
The fermentation process takes time but yields delicious results, with a light texture perfect for steaming.
With simple steps and readily available ingredients in Indian kitchens or grocery stores worldwide, anyone can enjoy this street food classic at home.
#4
Variations across regions
Masala dhokla has many regional variations across India, each with its own twist on flavors and ingredients used in preparation.
Some versions may include grated vegetables like carrots or spinach, while others may use different types of lentils in their batter mix.
These variations showcase how versatile this dish can be, while still retaining its core identity as a beloved breakfast option among locals and tourists alike exploring Indian cuisine.