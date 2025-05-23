Master the classic ponytail: Tips and styles
What's the story
The classic ponytail is a timeless hairstyle that never goes out of style. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, it provides a simple yet classy look apt for all occasions.
This article delves into timeless techniques and fresh inspirations to nail the art of ponytails.
Be it a sleek finish you seek or a voluminous one, these tips will give you the perfect ponytail every single time.
Smooth finish
Achieving sleek perfection
A sleek ponytail needs smooth hair and perfect styling.
Begin by applying smoothing serum on damp hair before blow-drying it straight.
Use a fine-tooth comb to gather your hair at desired height, making sure there aren't any bumps or flyaways.
Secure with elastic band, and finish with hairspray for added hold and shine.
Voluminous style
Adding volume and texture
For volume lovers, the key is adding texture.
Start by applying volumizing mousse on damp hair and blow-dry with round brush for lift at roots.
Tease some sections of your hair gently before gathering it into a ponytail.
Secure it with an elastic band and lightly backcomb the tail for added fullness.
Braided elegance
Incorporating braids
Braids can give an elegant twist to any ponytail style.
Start with one or two small braids on either side of your head before you pull all your hair back into a ponytail.
Or braid the entire length of your ponytail after securing it with an elastic band for an intricate look.
Accessory flair
Experimenting with accessories
Accessories can transform the simplest ponytails into head-turning styles.
Think of dressing the base of your ponytail with fancy clips or pins for an added touch of grace.
Scarves, when wrapped around elastics, add a fashionable twist, while headbands do a double duty. They keep flyaways at bay and add a stylish element to your look, merging functionality with style effortlessly.