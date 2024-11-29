Summarize Simplifying... In short Master the art of DIY natural mosquito repellents with essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, and citronella, or plant mosquito-hating greenery like lemongrass, marigolds, and basil around your home.

You can also create citronella candles, use neem oil on your skin, or infuse your garden with a garlic solution.

By Simran Jeet 09:07 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story Mosquitoes are a widespread problem in Africa, transmitting diseases such as malaria and dengue fever. Amid the rising trend of natural and eco-friendly alternatives, DIY mosquito repellents have become increasingly popular. This article delves into easy and effective methods to make your own mosquito repellents with ingredients that are easily accessible in Africa.

Essential oils

Utilize essential oils for repellent sprays

Certain essential oils, including lavender, eucalyptus, and citronella, are natural mosquito repellents. To create a spray, add 10-20 drops of essential oil to water along with a few drops of carrier oil (coconut or jojoba oil) in a spray bottle. Shake well before each use, and you can spray it directly on your skin or clothes. It is safe to use every day.

Green barrier

Plant mosquito-repelling plants around your home

Plants like lemongrass, marigolds, and basil hate mosquitoes as much as you do! Grow a green army around your home by planting these natural repellents. They're like little chemical factories, pumping out compounds mosquitoes can't stand. This makes your yard a no-fly zone for these annoying pests. Plus, they look great! Say goodbye to ugly bug zappers and hello to a beautiful, mosquito-free garden.

Candle making

Create citronella candles for outdoor use

Citronella is a popular natural mosquito repellent. DIY citronella candles are easy to make and cost-effective. Melt soy wax or beeswax in a double boiler. Once the wax is melted, remove from heat and stir in citronella essential oil at ~10% concentration. Stir well, pour into molds with wicks, and let harden. Light them up during outdoor get-togethers to enjoy a mosquito-free evening.

Neem power

Leverage neem oil as a skin application

For hundreds of years, people in Africa have been using neem oil for its healing properties, including repelling bugs. To use neem oil as a mosquito repellent, dilute it with water or a carrier oil to a 2% concentration. Then, apply it to your exposed skin areas. Note: It might irritate some people with sensitive skin, so do a patch test before you start slathering it on.

Garlic infusion

Incorporate garlic into your garden irrigation system

Garlic's allicin is poisonous to mosquitoes but harmless to humans and pets. Simply crush several cloves, let them infuse in water overnight, and voila! You have a potent garlic solution. Add this to your garden irrigation or spray it directly on foliage to naturally repel mosquitoes and protect your plants.