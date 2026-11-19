Give your everyday hairstyles a pretty twist with ribbons
What's the story
Ribbons have been a classic accessory for hairstyles for centuries, giving a touch of elegance and charm to any look. From simple ponytails to intricate updos, ribbons can be styled in a million ways to suit different occasions and personal styles. Here are some timeless tricks that can elevate your hairstyle game with the addition of ribbons, making them a must-have in your hair accessory collection.
Tip 1
The classic ribbon ponytail
A ribbon ponytail is an easy, yet chic way to elevate a simple hairstyle.
Just tie your hair in a ponytail as usual, but instead of a regular elastic band, use a ribbon.
This adds color and texture, making it perfect for casual outings or even formal events.
You can also wrap the ribbon around the base of the ponytail for added flair.
Tip 2
Braided ribbon accents
Incorporating ribbons into braids adds another layer of dimension and style.
Weave a thin ribbon along with each section of hair while braiding, or use it as an accent by threading it through the completed braid.
This trick works well for both simple three-strand braids and more complex styles, like fishtail or waterfall braids.
Tip 3
Elegant ribbon bun
For an elegant look, pair your bun with a ribbon.
Start by twisting your hair into a bun at the nape or crown of your head.
Then, wrap a long ribbon around the bun, tying it in a bow at the side or back.
This hairstyle is perfect for weddings, parties, or any occasion where you want to make an impression.
Tip 4
Half-up style with ribbons
The half-up style with ribbons is perfect if you want to add a subtle touch of elegance without going overboard.
Take two sections of hair from either side of your head, and tie them together at the back with a ribbon.
You can leave the rest of your hair down or add curls for extra volume.
Tip 5
Creative ribbon headbands
Transform any look into something special by using ribbons as headbands.
Simply cut enough length from any colored ribbon, and tie it around your head like a bandana or traditional headband.
This versatile trick works with all hair types and lengths, giving you endless possibilities to play with colors and patterns.
It is a simple yet effective way to add a personalized touch to your hairstyle.