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These meditation myths can be completely misleading

By Simran Jeet 03:14 pm Jun 12, 202603:14 pm

What's the story

Meditation has become a popular tool for improving mental health, but there are many misconceptions about its benefits. Many believe meditation can cure all mental health problems or that it requires hours of practice daily. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important for those looking to use meditation as part of their mental wellness routine. Let's debunk some common myths, and give you a clearer picture of what meditation can really do for your mind.