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Mediterranean vegetarian cooking: 5 grains you need

By Simran Jeet 06:19 pm Jul 09, 202606:19 pm

What's the story

Mediterranean vegetarian cuisine is famous for its healthy and colorful dishes, and grains are an integral part of it. These grains not only add texture but also bring in a host of nutrients that are essential for a balanced diet. From ancient times, these grains have been an integral part of the Mediterranean diet, making meals filling and nutritious. Here are five must-have grains that make Mediterranean vegetarian dishes even better.