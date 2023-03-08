Lifestyle

International Women's Day: Meet Indian women in top global roles

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 08, 2023, 12:14 pm 2 min read

These women are inspiring other women to take up more such roles

Many Indian-origin women leaders are blazing a trail with their vision and leadership in varied spheres globally by heading several big companies and institutions. Women are revolutionizing the leadership positions traditionally held by men and making them more inclusive and accessible for women. We have compiled a list of five Indian-origin women leaders who are inspiring countless others across the world.

Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director, IMF

Gita Gopinath is the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She previously served as its chief economist between 2019-2022. Gopinath worked as an academic for two decades before joining the IMF, including at Harvard University's department of economics. Gopinath was born in India but is a U.S. national and an overseas citizen of India.

Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo

Anjali Sud is an American businesswoman of Indian descent who is currently the CEO of Vimeo, an online video-sharing platform. Sud joined Vimeo in 2014 as the Director of Marketing. She was later promoted to the position of General Manager and Senior Vice President. In 2017, Sud was appointed as the CEO of Vimeo, becoming the first woman to lead the company.

Sharmistha Dubey, CEO, Match Group

Sharmistha Dubey is an Indian-American businesswoman who, from 2020-2022, served as the CEO of Match Group, a leading online dating company that owns popular dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and Match.com. Before being appointed as the CEO of the company, she served as Match Group's President, overseeing all strategy, research & development, and innovations across the portfolio.

Leena Nair, CEO, Chanel

Leena Nair is the first female CEO of the French luxury brand Chanel. She took over as the Global CEO of the company in January 2022. Prior to joining Chanel, the 53-year-old served as the Chief Human Resource Officer of Hindustan Unilever. Nair graduated from the University of Delhi with a Bachelor's degree in economics and completed her MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Amrapali Gan, CEO, OnlyFans

Amrapali Gan, an Indian-American businesswoman, was appointed as the CEO of OnlyFans in December 2021. OnlyFans is a content subscription service that allows creators to monetize their content and interact with fans. She has previously worked for Red Bull and Quest Nutrition and was VP of Cannabis Cafe. Born in Mumbai, the 38-year-old completed her graduation from California State University, Los Angeles.