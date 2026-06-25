In many African cultures, mehndi is more than just a decorative art

The story behind African mehndi

By Vinita Jain 01:00 pm Jun 25, 202601:00 pm

What's the story

African mehndi, or henna, is a beautiful tradition that has been passed down through generations. It's an art form that uses henna paste to create intricate designs on the skin. Traditionally, it is used during special occasions and celebrations. The patterns can be anything from simple shapes to complex motifs, each one carrying its own cultural significance. This practice is not just about beauty but also about community and heritage.