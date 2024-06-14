In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful Mexican avocado chocolate mousse at home with ripe avocados, cocoa powder, almond milk, sweetener, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt.

Blend these ingredients to a creamy consistency, chill for an hour, and garnish with fresh berries or coconut flakes for a visually appealing and delicious dessert.

This easy-to-make, rich, and creamy dessert is a perfect treat for your taste buds. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Mexican avocado chocolate mousse recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 04:46 pm Jun 14, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Mexican vocado chocolate mousse offers a unique take on traditional chocolate mousse by using avocados for a creamy texture. This dessert, hailing from Mexico, blends the health benefits of avocados with chocolate's richness, appealing to those desiring a healthier sweet option. It is eggless and vegetarian-friendly, catering to various dietary needs. Let's start preparing this delightful dish.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this exquisite dish, you will need two ripe avocados, half a cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, a quarter cup of almond milk (or any plant-based milk), one-third cup of maple syrup or agave nectar (adjust according to sweetness preference), one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Optional toppings include fresh berries or coconut flakes for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the avocados

Begin by halving the avocados and removing their pits. Next, scoop out the avocado flesh and place it in a blender or food processor. It's important to use ripe avocados to achieve the creamiest texture for your mousse. This step is crucial as it forms the creamy base that is essential for our delicious dessert, ensuring a smooth and rich final product.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

Add the unsweetened cocoa powder, almond milk (or your choice of plant-based milk), maple syrup or agave nectar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt to the blender containing the avocado flesh. Blend all ingredients until you achieve a smooth and creamy consistency without any lumps. Taste and adjust sweetness if necessary by adding more maple syrup or agave nectar.

Step 3

Chilling your mousse

Once blended to perfection, transfer the avocado chocolate mousse into serving dishes or bowls. Cover each with plastic wrap, ensuring it touches the mousse's surface to prevent skin formation. Chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving. This chilling allows the flavors to meld together beautifully, enhancing the overall taste and texture of the dessert.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Before serving, garnish your Mexican avocado chocolate mousse with fresh berries like strawberries or raspberries for freshness and color contrast. Alternatively, sprinkle coconut flakes for added texture. Serve chilled from the refrigerator to fully enjoy its rich flavor and creamy consistency. This garnishing step not only enhances the visual appeal but also the taste, making it a delightful dessert experience.