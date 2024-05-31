Next Article

Mexico on your plate: Cook quinoa stuffed peppers

By Anujj Trehaan 01:57 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Mexican quinoa stuffed peppers are a vibrant, nutritious vegetarian dish that combines Mexico's hearty flavors with quinoa's health benefits. Born from a fusion of traditional Mexican cuisine and modern vegetarian demands, this dish is visually appealing and rich in proteins and fibers. It exemplifies how vegetarian meals can be both fulfilling and flavorful. Ready to start cooking?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather four large bell peppers (any color), one cup quinoa (rinsed), two cups vegetable broth, one can of black beans (drained, rinsed), one cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen), one teaspoon chili powder, one teaspoon cumin, half a teaspoon garlic powder, salt to taste, one cup shredded cheese (use dairy-free for vegan option), and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the quinoa mixture

Start by cooking the quinoa. In a medium saucepan, combine the rinsed quinoa with two cups of vegetable broth. Bring it to a boil over medium-high heat. Then reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat and let it sit covered for five minutes before fluffing it with a fork.

Step 2

Mixing in flavorful additions

In a large bowl, combine cooked quinoa, black beans, corn kernels, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt. Mix well until all ingredients are evenly distributed. This spiced mixture will be the filling for the peppers. Stir thoroughly to ensure a perfect blend of flavors and nutrition, creating a delicious stuffing ready for the bell peppers.

Step 3

Preparing peppers and baking

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). While the oven is warming, carefully cut off the tops of your bell peppers and remove all seeds and membranes from inside. Then, generously fill each pepper with the quinoa mixture. Place the stuffed peppers in a baking dish. To help prevent sticking, pour a modest amount of water into the bottom of your dish.

Step 4

Serving your dish

Once the peppers are perfectly baked, remove them from the oven. Let them cool slightly, making them easier to serve. This cooling period allows the flavors to meld together more harmoniously. To finish, garnish each pepper with fresh cilantro leaves. This not only adds a burst of flavor but also enhances the visual appeal of the dish, making it even more inviting to enjoy.