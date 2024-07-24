In short Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan churros at home with simple ingredients like water, vegetable oil, sugar, salt, unbleached flour, and a cinnamon-sugar coating.

Mexico on your plate: Make vegan baked churros at home

By Anujj Trehaan 02:00 pm Jul 24, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Churros, a traditional Spanish and Portuguese snack, have found their way into hearts worldwide, including Mexico, where they're often enjoyed with a cup of hot chocolate. This vegan version of the classic recipe ensures everyone can indulge in its sweet, crispy goodness without using any animal products. Perfect for a cozy evening or as a delightful treat for your loved ones, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make these vegan churros, you will need one cup water, one-quarter cup vegetable oil, two tablespoons sugar, one-half teaspoon salt, one cup all-purpose flour (ensure it's unbleached for a truly vegan option), oil for frying (such as canola or sunflower), and sugar mixed with cinnamon for coating. For the dipping sauce: one-half cup dark chocolate chips (vegan) and one-quarter cup almond milk.

Step 1

Prepare the churro dough

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine water, vegetable oil, sugar and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and gradually add the flour. Stir vigorously until the mixture comes together and forms a ball. Then, remove the saucepan from the heat and allow the dough to cool slightly, which facilitates easier handling for piping into shapes.

Step 2

Pipe and fry churros

Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pan to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Pipe strips of dough into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on all sides. This usually takes about two minutes per side. Use tongs to remove them from the oil and drain on paper towels.

Step 3

Coat with sugar mixture

After frying, while still warm but cool enough for handling, roll each churro in the cinnamon-sugar mixture until well coated. It's best to do this one at a time, preventing them from cooling too much before coating. The warmth of the churros ensures the sugar sticks better, achieving a consistent and deliciously sweet exterior on each piece.

Step 4

Prepare vegan chocolate dip

For a luxurious finish, melt vegan dark chocolate chips with almond milk over low heat or in the microwave, stirring until smooth. Serve this warm dip with your churros for an extra treat. These homemade Mexican vegan churros are perfect as an afternoon snack or dessert. Best enjoyed fresh, they're irresistible and unlikely to leave leftovers once tasted!