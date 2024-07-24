In short Simplifying... In short Whip up authentic Mexican vegan tamales at home with this simple guide.

Mix masa harina, baking powder, salt, vegetable shortening, and broth to create a pliable dough.

Spread it on a soaked corn husk, add your favorite vegan filling, fold, and steam for an hour.

Let them rest, then serve hot with salsa verde or mole sauce for a delicious, inclusive culinary experience.

How to make Mexican vegan tamales at home

By Anujj Trehaan 12:16 pm Jul 24, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Tamales, a traditional Mesoamerican dish made from masa or dough, are steamed in a corn husk or banana leaf. Originating from ancient civilizations like the Aztecs and Mayans, tamales have evolved into various forms across Latin America. Today, we're focusing on a vegan version that excludes all animal products, making it accessible to a wider audience. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need two cups of masa harina (corn dough flour), one teaspoon baking powder, half a teaspoon of salt, two-thirds cup of vegetable shortening or oil, two cups of vegetable broth, one cup of your favorite vegan filling (such as beans or vegetables), and dried corn husks soaked in warm water for at least an hour.

Step 1

Preparing the masa

In a large bowl, mix together the masa harina, baking powder, and salt. Add the vegetable shortening or oil and mix using your hands until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually pour in the vegetable broth and continue to knead until the dough is smooth and pliable. If it feels too dry or sticky, adjust by adding more broth or masa harina accordingly.

Step 2

Filling and wrapping tamales

Pat a soaked corn husk dry. Spread two tablespoons of masa on the husk's wide end, leaving space at the edges. Add your vegan filling down the masa's center. Fold one side of the husk over the filling, slightly overlapping the other side, then fold up from the bottom to enclose completely, leaving the top open.

Step 3

Steaming tamales

Fill your steamer with water, ensuring it's just below where the tamales will be placed, to prevent them from touching the water directly. They need to steam, not boil. Arrange the tamales standing up in the steamer basket. If necessary, stabilize them upright with crumpled balls of aluminum foil. This steaming process should continue for approximately one hour over a medium heat setting.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once cooked, let them rest for a few minutes before serving. This resting period allows them to firm up, making it easier to unwrap without breaking apart. Serve hot with salsa verde or mole sauce for an authentic Mexican experience at home. Enjoy preparing Mexican vegan tamales from scratch with this guide - a delicious tradition in its most inclusive form!