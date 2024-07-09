In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a comforting Mexican vegetarian enchilada casserole with a medley of veggies, black beans, and cheese layered between corn tortillas and smothered in enchilada sauce.

Try this Mexican vegetarian enchilada casserole recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:57 pm Jul 09, 2024

What's the story The Mexican vegetarian enchilada casserole is a delightful twist on traditional enchiladas. Originating from Mexico, this dish transforms the classic enchilada into a layered casserole, making it an ideal meal for gatherings or family dinners. It's packed with vegetables and beans, offering a hearty and nutritious option for those seeking vegetarian meals. Without further ado, let's get cooking.

You need one tablespoon of olive oil, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one diced bell pepper, one cup of thawed corn kernels, one can of drained and rinsed black beans, two cups of enchilada sauce, 12 corn tortillas, two cups shredded cheese (cheddar or Mexican blend), and a teaspoon each of cumin and chili powder. Optional garnishes include chopped cilantro, diced avocado, and sliced jalapenos.

Prepare the vegetable mixture

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add chopped onion and minced garlic, sauteing until soft and fragrant, about five minutes. Then, add diced bell pepper, thawed corn kernels, and drained black beans. Season with cumin and chili powder, stirring to combine all the ingredients well. Continue cooking for another five minutes, ensuring the mixture is thoroughly heated through.

Layering the casserole

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread a thin layer of enchilada sauce at the bottom of a baking dish to prevent sticking. Place four corn tortillas over the sauce, overlapping if necessary to cover as much surface as possible. Spoon half of your vegetable mixture over the tortillas followed by another layer of enchilada sauce and then sprinkle with cheese.

Repeat layers and bake

Repeat step two by adding another layer of tortillas, followed by the remaining vegetable mixture, more enchilada sauce, and a final layer of cheese. Cover the assembly with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. After this period, remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese on top becomes bubbly and slightly golden.

Serve and enjoy

Once baked, let the casserole cool slightly before cutting it into squares, ready for serving. Enhance its appeal with optional garnishes like chopped cilantro or diced avocado, if desired. These additions not only bring a pop of color but also elevate the flavors. Serve this delightful dish warm, straight from the baking dish, to enjoy a comforting and hearty meal.