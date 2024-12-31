Summarize Simplifying... In short Experience the surreal phenomenon of midnight sun golfing in the Arctic Circle, where countries like Norway, Sweden, and Finland offer stunning courses from late May to July.

Dress in layers to combat the chilly temperatures, and time your tee-off just before midnight to enjoy the endless dusk and dawn.

Be prepared for unique challenges like odd shadows and constant daylight, and remember to check course rules and book your tee time early for this popular summer activity.

Midnight sun golfing: Arctic Circle greens

By Simran Jeet 01:40 pm Dec 31, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Golfing under the midnight sun is a unique experience that occurs within the Arctic Circle during summer months. This natural phenomenon enables golfers to play in natural daylight at midnight, adding a surreal dimension to the traditional game. The perpetual daylight allows for practically unlimited play, making it a bucket-list-worthy experience for enthusiasts looking for a novel challenge.

Location

Choosing the right course

If you want to golf under the midnight sun, choosing a course located within the Arctic Circle is key. Countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Finland boast numerous courses where you can witness this surreal phenomenon from late May to late July. Every course offers its unique charm and challenges, nestled amidst stunning landscapes that enhance the magic of each round.

Gear up

Preparing for your round

Layer up! Due to the cooler temperatures and the unique experience of midnight sun golfing, it's crucial to dress in layers. Even in the summer months, temperatures can be quite chilly, especially during the evening hours. Choose moisture-wicking fabrics and carry a light jacket or windbreaker with you. Don't forget to wear sunglasses to shield your eyes from the extended exposure to sunlight.

Timing is everything

Maximizing your experience

To maximize your midnight sun golfing experience, timing your tee-off is crucial. Although you can technically play at any time during these illuminated nights, beginning your round just before midnight ensures you'll experience the surreal sensation of playing through what seems like an infinite dusk and dawn. Consult with local courses for special events or tee times tailored specifically for midnight sun golfers.

Unique play

Navigating challenges

Playing golf under the midnight sun is a whole different ball game. Shadows stretch out at strange angles, and the never-ending daylight can be disorienting. Keep your wits about you and don't let the odd shadow or sun-in-your-eyes moment throw you off your game. Enjoy the differences, don't fight them.

Know before you go

Essential tips for first-timers

If you're heading out for your first round of midnight sun golf, make sure to check the course rules and etiquette for night play. Some courses might have special guidelines or even offer rental equipment designed for the unique conditions of late-night golfing. And, remember to book your tee time early! Spots can fill up fast during the summer season as everyone wants to experience this rare treat.