Japanese weddings are a blend of tradition and symbolism.

The San-San-Kudo ceremony unites not just the couple, but their families too, with each taking three sips from three sake cups.

The bride dons a pure white kimono, ready to embrace her groom's family customs, while the wedding date is carefully chosen from an ancient almanac.

The bride dons a pure white kimono, ready to embrace her groom's family customs, while the wedding date is carefully chosen from an ancient almanac.

Guests gift cash in odd numbers, symbolizing an unbreakable bond, and the bride changes outfits multiple times during the reception, showcasing different aspects of beauty.

Unveiling Japan's enchanting wedding traditions

By Anujj Trehaan 11:33 am Dec 26, 202411:33 am

What's the story Japan's wedding traditions beautifully harmonize Shinto and Western customs, with each element imbued with profound symbolism. These ceremonies transcend the joining of two people, serving as a celebration of family, tradition, and cultural heritage. From the delicate rituals to the stunning attire, Japanese weddings are a poetic reflection of the nation's deep-rooted history and refined aesthetic.

Sake sharing

The exchange of San-San-Kudo

The San-San-Kudo ceremony holds a central place in Japanese weddings, serving as a potent symbol of union not only between the couple but also their families. During this ritual, each partner takes three sips each from three different sake cups, with each sip representing three couples: the bride and groom, their parents. This action cements a bond of unity and respect, extending beyond the couple to include all participants.

Bridal attire

Wearing of shiromuku

In traditional Shinto weddings, the bride wears a shiromuku, which is a completely white kimono ensemble. The color white signifies her purity and readiness to be colored by the groom's family customs. Adorned with intricate hairpieces and accessories such as kanzashi (hair ornaments) and tsuno kakushi (a special headpiece that covers the horns of jealousy), she symbolizes the epitome of harmony and tranquility in her new marital life.

Auspicious timing

Choosing a date: Koyomi no Ue Niwa

Choosing a wedding date in Japan isn't a matter of picking a random day on the calendar. You have to check with an ancient almanac or koyomi to make sure you're not accidentally getting hitched on a cursed day or something. This whole thing comes from old-school beliefs about astrology and numerology. Basically, they thought some days were lucky and others were total bad news.

Monetary tradition

Money gift envelopes: Goshugi

In Japanese weddings, guests don't come empty-handed, they give goshugi - cold, hard cash wrapped in fancy envelopes known as shugi-bukuro. The amount depends on how close you are to the couple, but it always has to be an odd number. Odd numbers can't be divided evenly, so this represents a strong bond that can't be broken.

Costume change

Reception entertainment: Oironaoshi

A unique feature of Japanese wedding receptions is the oironaoshi, or costume change tradition, where brides change their outfits multiple times. They begin with traditional attire such as the shiromuku or uchikake, a colorful brocade kimono, before transitioning to modern dresses or Western-style gowns. This tradition not only showcases different facets of beauty but also keeps guests entertained throughout the celebration.