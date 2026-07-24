5 corn recipes to try this monsoon
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Monsoon is the perfect time to indulge in the warmth and comfort of home-cooked meals. Corn, a versatile ingredient, can be used in a number of dishes that are perfect for the rainy season. Here are five easy corn recipes that you can whip up at home this monsoon. These dishes are not just easy to make, but also super delicious and filling.
Dish 1
Spicy corn soup delight
Spicy corn soup is a perfect starter for a monsoon meal.
To make this, boil sweet corn kernels with vegetable broth until soft.
Blend half of the mixture to get a creamy texture, and add spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder for heat.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
This soup warms you up and gives you a kick of flavor.
Dish 2
Corn and potato fritters
Corn and potato fritters make for an amazing snack to go with your evening tea.
Mash boiled potatoes and mix them with sweet corn kernels, chopped onions, green chilies, and spices like turmeric and garam masala.
Shape the mixture into small patties and shallow fry them till golden brown.
These crispy fritters are best enjoyed hot with chutney or ketchup.
Dish 3
Creamy corn pasta
Creamy corn pasta is an easy, yet delicious dish that can be prepared in no time.
Cook your favorite pasta as per package instructions.
In another pan, saute garlic in olive oil, add sweet corn kernels, and cook until tender.
Mix the pasta with the corn mixture, add cream or milk for creaminess, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Dish 4
Corn vegetable stir-fry
A corn vegetable stir-fry is a healthy option that combines various vegetables with sweet corn for added texture and flavor.
In a wok or large skillet, heat oil over a medium flame, add sliced bell peppers, carrots, and peas along with sweet corn kernels.
Stir-fry until vegetables are tender-crisp; season lightly using soy sauce or tamari if desired.
Dish 5
Cheesy corn bread muffins
Cheesy corn bread muffins make an ideal accompaniment to any monsoon meal or a snack on their own.
Mix together flour, baking powder, shredded cheese, and canned sweetcorn in a bowl.
Pour the batter into muffin tins and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes.
Enjoy these muffins warm, fresh out of the oven, with a cup of tea or coffee.